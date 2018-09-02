One of the really great things about being a State Senator is the opportunity it gives me to meet and work with young Nebraskans just getting started in life. Working with young folks, showing them how the world works and helping them get set up for success in life is something I enjoy very much. I want to tell you about a particular group of young people who impress me so much; our Legislative Pages.
Being a Legislative Page is a part-time, temporary job. Depending on the year, there are around 30 Pages hired for just the legislative session. Pages are young, smart, outstanding citizens to begin with. They have to be High School graduates who are currently enrolled in a Nebraska college or trade school with a minimum grade point average of 2.5 on a 4.0 scale. They need a letter of recommendation from their respective Senator. They have to complete a successful interview the Clerk of the Legislature. They may receive college credit for their work in certain Political Science courses. They typically work 20 hours a week in at least 4-hour blocks. They wear the uniform of a page; black slacks and a white shirt. They are assigned to committees and they all take turns working on the floor of the legislature while we are in session. They perform all kinds of administrative tasks and errands that keep the legislature going. First-year Pages are paid approximately $10.47 an hour and second-year pages are paid $10.90 per hour.
Being a Legislative Page is often the beginning of a career in State or Federal government, and maybe even politics. Many legislative staff members began as pages as have a few senators. Having been a Legislative Page is a great résumé item for young people just starting out in life. The opportunities this position provides to make new friends and network with very successful and influential people are simply unmatched.
For my constituents interested in pursuing a position as a page, the application along with my letter of recommendation must be turned-in to the Clerk of the Legislature’s office by the deadline of September 28, 2018. Letters of acknowledgment and interviews with the Clerk will follow in early October. My staff and I will help get all this squared away. For detailed information on the position, please contact Ms. Kitty Kearns, Supervisor of Pages, (402) 471-0617.
