Dear Editor,
Last October Senator Tom Brewer used over 1,200 words in an opinion piece in the Chadron Record to denounce wind power development in Nebraska’s Sandhills. Last month he used over 1,100 words to argue against NPPD’s proposed transmission line across the region. I really wish a couple of those words would have been “climate change.”
I appreciate his concern for the Sandhills, and I agree with him that they are a natural treasure and should not be further disturbed by any form of development. But if he is truly dedicated to their preservation, he should begin speaking up about climate change. The Sandhills as we know them, and the way of life of its inhabitants who he ardently supports, will not survive the onslaught of human-caused global warming. We must stop dumping carbon dioxide into the atmosphere. Wind energy and an efficient electrical grid will probably be a necessary part of replacing dirty energy. But as we develop that infrastructure, Brewer is right, we must preserve natural ecosystems like the Sandhills, not just for whooping cranes, but because from a climate change perspective, they are the more effective removing CO2 from the air than any other land use.
NPPD must also be more open and more progressive in their plans for dealing with climate change. Climate scientists have come to the firm conclusion that greenhouse gas emissions must be reduced to zero by 2050 to avoid the worst effects of global warming. Although they are making incremental improvements in their clean energy generation, I find no evidence that NPPD has received this message or incorporated it into their infrastructure planning. I believe they have historically done a good job of meeting their goal of “safely generating reliable, low cost, sustainable energy.” But with recent advancements in the understanding of our climate, continuing to emit CO2 will make our electricity generation unreliable, high cost, unsustainable and extraordinarily unsafe.
So what should we do? Simple: Reduce CO2 emissions. How do we do that? Also simple: Put a price on CO2.
We all have accepted that we shouldn’t dump our garbage over the fence onto our neighbor’s property or into the road ditch. Most of us are willing to pay a fee for hauling it away and properly disposing of it. Yet each of us dumps an average of 16 tons of garbage in the form of CO2 into the air every year - for free! Carbon dioxide pollution has a human cost which is increasing and will become astronomical to society if we do not curb its use.
Citizens’ Climate Lobby, a national organization dedicated solving climate change, has a market-based plan to do just that. It is called “Carbon Fee and Dividend.” I admit that it might seem like voodoo at first, but please stick with me. Under this plan, fees are collected on coal, oil and natural gas according to how much CO2 they produce. Fees are also collected at the border on products from countries which do not have an equivalent plan. The companies that pay these fees will undoubtedly pass these higher costs onto consumers like you and me. That doesn’t sound too good so far, but wait, it will get better. First, products that release CO2 in their production would begin to reflect their true cost to humanity and the natural world. Reacting to this increased cost, people would be motivated by their own pocketbooks to make choices that are not only cheaper but also cleaner. Second, and this is the sweet part, the fees that are collected are not kept by the government and spent on unrelated programs, but are divided evenly and returned to all citizens in a monthly dividend check. Independent analysis by economic forecasters report that nearly 60% of the people will receive a dividend equal to or larger than their increased costs due to CO2 fees. CO2 emissions would decrease by 50% in 20 years, 2.8 million new jobs will be created and 13,000 premature deaths avoided each year. Government regulation could also be decreased. For example, instead of having to follow mandatory gas mileage rules, car companies would follow consumer demand for cleaner cars because they are cheaper to operate. Government subsidies could also be eliminated letting the free market make decisions. Programs such as the corn ethanol subsidy could be eliminated. If the program reduces CO2, it will be cheaper than other alternatives and will stand on its own.
So how does this relate to the “R” project and wind turbines in the Sandhills?
Well, electric utilities will also respond to the price signal provided by a Carbon Fee. The “R-Project” transmission line, which Sen. Brewer and many Sandhills residents claim is being routed through the Sandhills solely to enrich a few wind energy developers, is, according to NPPD, actually primarily designed to enhance reliability and relieve congestion of the transmission system. A secondary goal is to provide the for “development of renewable energy projects approved at the local level.” These goals all fit well within their publicly stated mission.
I am by no means an expert at energy distribution. I am sure this project solves several problems for Nebraska customers but in light of the need for dealing with climate change, the thinking seems outdated as it appears to prop up existing carbon-based energy production and distributes it to environmentally questionable land use. The proposed line begins at Nebraska’s largest coal-fired power plant and terminates in north central Nebraska where, according to testimony by NPPD officials, it will provide stability for the enormous electricity demands of irrigated corn farming, much of it located in the fragile Sandhills and the highly permeable soils of the Elkhorn River Valley. Growing taxpayer subsidized corn in this area has led to some of the worst nitrate-contaminated groundwater in the state. Putting a price on carbon dioxide would send a negative signal to this sort of harmful development. Building wind turbines and returning the disturbed land beneath them to native vegetation would be a marked improvement.
I believe Carbon Fee and Dividend would be a powerful tool to reduce the amount of CO2 we release into the atmosphere. But it won’t solve all our climate problems. There is more work to do to envision and implement a market-based approach to promote land-use practices which remove the excess CO2 already in the atmosphere. Until then, that task will require continued vigilance by leaders like Senator Brewer to ensure our intact native ecosystems remain undisturbed. I here ask him, our other elected leaders, and the dedicated people at NPPD to get on board with emissions reduction as well.
Citizens’ Climate Lobby is non partisan and dedicated to respectful and civil engagement. For more information, go to citizensclimatelobby.org or call me at (308)430-2837.
Steve Welch
Chadron