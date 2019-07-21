The chair of the Legislature’s Revenue Committee wants the Governor to join in a discussion now so that a new tax package can be ready for lawmakers in January. Given that the Governor has drawn his line in the sand on tax shifts -- which he calls increases -- good luck with that.
Sen. Lou Ann Linehan of Elkhorn has proposed that the committee invite the governor to a meeting with the eight senators who are preparing to once again fashion a tax plan for consideration by the 2020 Legislature. She says the committee gave her an informal green light to proceed.
When last we discussed the issue, the Governor was an opponent of the committee’s 2019 tax reform package that would have funded an estimated $372 million in property tax relief through increased state aid to schools. That proposal, and one favored by the Governor to provide a new business tax incentive measure, were intertwined in the waning days of the session and both went down in a flurry of urban-rural split rhetoric and speculation. Lawmakers adjourned the 90-day session before its time.
Critics – and I am one of them – complained that this was the worst time to lop the remaining six days off the session. But, perhaps as an act of atonement, Linehan has met with the governor since the Legislature adjourned. She says they haven’t come to an agreement on the solution – only the problem – but she still thinks the Governor is open to discussion.
The committee has agreed that the tax reform proposal needs to be packaged with legislation to enact new business tax incentives and presented to the Legislature in the opening days of the 2020 session.
Whether that becomes a single bill remains to be seen. Only a survey of the other 41 senators and their willingness to support one or both of the proposals will determine the best route.
The pressure is already on to enact business tax incentives early in the session in order to signal to businesses and developers that Nebraska has a new and revised business development package in place to succeed the Nebraska Advantage Act, which expires at the end of next year.
Linehan is a season politician. She worked for Senator Chuck Hagel in Washington, D.C., as well as the Defense Department and has worked in stressful situations on foreign soil. She told the Lincoln Journal Star that the task ahead is like "building a plane and flying it at the same time."
You have free articles remaining.
Part of her goal is to have a bill that can come out of the Revenue Committee with eight affirmative votes. That means that she and her colleagues will have to accept things they don’t like. The same holds true for the Governor and the 30 Republican senators in the officially nonpartisan Legislature.
The committee’s 2019 proposal would have raised the state sales tax rate from 5.5% to 6%, eliminated two dozen sales tax exemptions and hiked the state cigarette tax. Linehan says she thinks the Governor might entertain doing away with some sales tax exemptions that would benefit the vast majority of Nebraskans. But the issue of school aid reform might be a harder sell.
The Governor says considering such reform is a good idea, but he believes that history demonstrates increased aid to schools doesn’t deliver sustainable property tax relief. He maintains the key is spending discipline. Oh please. Ask the folks in Kansas and Oklahoma how that single focus worked out for them after they had government so pared down that it took special sessions of their legislatures to restore normalcy.
In addition to working fellow lawmakers for support, Linehan sees some value in packaging. She suggests labeling changes as “tax reform” or “tax modernization” instead of tax shifts.
I’m a big fan of marketing. But, let’s not forget The Tax Modernization Committee created by LR155 in 2013 and led by then Sens. Galen Hadley of Kearney and Paul Schumacher of Columbus. Great sounding name, lofty goals and some solid recommendations.
Let’s just see if we can implement something this time around. That means give-and-take on both sides … and that means you too Governor.
Editor's Note: J.L. Schmidt has been covering Nebraska government and politics since 1979. He has been a registered Independent for 20 years.