Visitors, from longtime residents to people new in town, often have a question when stopping by the Keep Alliance Beautiful recycling center where I work. If I wanted to drop off a bag of No. 1 and 2 plastic bottles in a Panhandle town on my way back from a trip, where is the most convenient place, say, along Highway 385? A good place to start would be the Keep Nebraska Beautiful website (www.knb.org). Scroll through the list of 21 community-based affiliates and the first option on my drive from Rapid City would be Chadron. Below, is a listing of contacts for area KNB affiliates, which look like a cluster of stars on the map. There is value in knowing the strengths and offerings of these organizations. For example, I could ask for tips on organizing a litter pickup at Fort Rob after a matinee around the Post Playhouse..