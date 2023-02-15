“To empower individuals to take responsibility for community environments,” is Keep Chadron Beautiful’s mission statement.A lofty goal though often a challenge, I would say.
The half dozen Keep America Beautiful affiliates in the Mountain Time Zone portion of Nebraska each strive for this reality. The key is tailoring programs and priorities to the community being served.
Visitors, from longtime residents to people new in town, often have a question when stopping by the Keep Alliance Beautiful recycling center where I work. If I wanted to drop off a bag of No. 1 and 2 plastic bottles in a Panhandle town on my way back from a trip, where is the most convenient place, say, along Highway 385? A good place to start would be the Keep Nebraska Beautiful website (www.knb.org). Scroll through the list of 21 community-based affiliates and the first option on my drive from Rapid City would be Chadron. Below, is a listing of contacts for area KNB affiliates, which look like a cluster of stars on the map. There is value in knowing the strengths and offerings of these organizations. For example, I could ask for tips on organizing a litter pickup at Fort Rob after a matinee around the Post Playhouse..
Find out about everything from litter prevention and recycling to youth education and community beautification from area KNB affiliates:
>Keep Chadron Beautiful, Susan Hucke, director
153 Bordeaux St., Chadron, NE 69337
308-432-3805 www.keepchadronbeautiful.org
>Keep Alliance Beautiful, Kathy Worley, executive director
PO Box 324, 320 Laramie Ave. (northeast entrance), Alliance, NE 69301
308-762-1729 www.keepalliancebeautiful.org
>Keep Scottsbluff-Gering Beautiful, Cassidy Baum, executive director
100547 Airport Road, Scottsbluff, NE 69361
308-632-4649 http://keepscottsbluffgeringbeautiful.weebly.com; www.facebook.com/keepscottsbluffgeringbeautiful
>Keep Keith County Beautiful, Chris Vail, executive director
PO Box 673, Ogallala, NE 69153
308-289-0130 www.keepkeithcountybeautiful.com; www.facebook.com/KKCBNE
>Keep Kimball Beautiful, Spud Rowley, director
410 West Third St., Kimball, NE 69145
308-235-3202
>Keep Sidney Beautiful, Jason Nelke, director
740 Illinois St., Sidney, NE 69162
308-254-5851