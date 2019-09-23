Over the summer, the Chadron Police Department has been utilizing its speed trailer to gather traffic flow information in different areas around Chadron. Data collected by the speed trailer provides the patrol officers with the time of day, the specific number of vehicles and the speeds those vehicles are travelling, through an area. This data is then looked at to determine if there is a speeding issue in the area and specifically what times of the day the speeding issues are occurring. This allows the patrol officers to be more proficient in their efforts to conduct traffic enforcement and enhance motorist safety.
Over the next few months, the Chadron Police Department will be monitoring several areas in Chadron, with the speed trailer. Once the data is collected, the officers will be conducting speed enforcement patrols in those areas the speed trailer has been at, which will include issuing warnings and citations to motorist who are in violation of the posted speed limit. The goal is to slow motorist down and reduce accidents caused by violations of the speed limit and at the same time increase the safety of all travelers to include pedestrians.
You have free articles remaining.
The Chadron Police Department wants to ask for the public’s assistance with this project. If you have an area in Chadron, where you believe there is a speeding issue, we would like to hear from you. Contact us at 432-0510 or visit us on our Facebook page.
You can follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/chadronpolice or on Twitter @chadronpolice