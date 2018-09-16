Subscribe for 33¢ / day

Dear Editor,

It is my understanding that the present Farm Bill is being considered for changes this year. In 1984, my dad decided not to sign up. I now own the property and cannot sign up because of a decision my dad made in 1984. This is because the present bill does not allow for me to do so. My suggestion that anyone else in this situation write your representatives and ask them to make the change so others can sign up after the new bill is in place.

Sen. Deb Fischer

454 Russell Senate Office Building

Washington, DC 20510

Phone: (202) 224-6551

Fax: (202) 228-1325

Sen. Ben Sasse

136 Russell Senate Office Building

Washington, DC 20510

Phone: 202-224-4224

Rep. Adrian Smith

320 Cannon House Office Building

Washington, DC 20515

Phone: (202) 225-6435

Fax: (202) 225-0207

James Hoffman,

Chadron

