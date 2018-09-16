Dear Editor,
It is my understanding that the present Farm Bill is being considered for changes this year. In 1984, my dad decided not to sign up. I now own the property and cannot sign up because of a decision my dad made in 1984. This is because the present bill does not allow for me to do so. My suggestion that anyone else in this situation write your representatives and ask them to make the change so others can sign up after the new bill is in place.
Sen. Deb Fischer
454 Russell Senate Office Building
Washington, DC 20510
Phone: (202) 224-6551
Fax: (202) 228-1325
Sen. Ben Sasse
136 Russell Senate Office Building
Washington, DC 20510
Phone: 202-224-4224
Rep. Adrian Smith
320 Cannon House Office Building
Washington, DC 20515
Phone: (202) 225-6435
Fax: (202) 225-0207
James Hoffman,
Chadron