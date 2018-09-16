Dear Editor,
I just wanted to make a public thank you to the Chadron Public Transportation and to all of those who make it possible. For such a small town, this is a valuable, much needed service, especially for those like me who can’t afford to have a car.
I’ve been riding the Handi-bus for about four years now, and I must say Chuck James and Cheryl Chambers are two of the best people/drivers I’ve come to know. They are always friendly, courteous, helpful, etc. They’ve put up with all kinds of people, and they do so in a respectful manner. Chuck has a great sense of humor, and once you get to know them both real well, you can talk to them (also laugh) about anything.
My only dissatisfaction with the Handi-bus is that it doesn’t run on weekends. Otherwise, here’s a big thank you to Cheryl and Chuck. Keep up the good work.
Carol Sanders,
Chadron