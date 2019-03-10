Dear Editor,
There is a lot of talk and action about climate change in the federal and state governments this legislative term. We here at Citizens’ Climate Lobby – a nonpartisan, nonprofit group – are hopeful about possible outcomes.
The hard news is that human-made climate change will affect all of us and all of our children and grandchildren. The Department of Defense issued a report this January detailing the ways the armed forces are preparing for global military threats caused by climate change. The unicameral is considering a bill to instruct the University of Nebraska to prepare a report to see how “[p]rojected economic losses can be minimized and economic gains realized by Nebraskans taking appropriate adaptive and mitigative strategies.” It is LB 283 and can be read at :https://www.nebraskalegislature.gov/FloorDocs/106/PDF/Intro/LB283.pdf.
The good news is Congress is considering the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act of 2019. It was introduced in the House as HR 763 and should soon be introduced in the Senate as well. You can read this bill at https://trackbill.com/bill/us-congress-house-bill-763-energy-innovation-and-carbon-dividend-act-of-2019/1653089/. If passed into law, it would stimulate American investment in clean energy technologies.
Energy Innovation starts by charging producers of fossil fuels – coal, oil, and natural gas – a fee of $15 per metric carbon ton at the well head. As a reference point, every time an automobile burns 116 gallons of gas, a metric ton of carbon – about 2,200 pounds -- is released into the atmosphere. The fee would increase $10 every year. As fossil fuel gets more and more expensive, energy companies and American citizens will expand production of existing renewable fuels and find new technologies to power all the things we need power for.
The dividend part is to protect American citizens from shrinking home economies during the fuel conversion process. The fees collected from the producers would be distributed to every American with a Social Security number in equal shares – anyone under 19, though, gets half a share. Federal agencies including the IRS and the Social Security Administration are already in place to complete this part of the plan.
This bill is friendly to agriculture and a strong and resilient America. Fossil fuel costs for ranching, farming, and military purposes are exempted from carbon fees. Additionally, this bill would not charge fees for “non-fossil fuel greenhouse gas emissions which occur on a farm.” In other words, livestock methane emissions are not taxable under this bill.
For more information or to support this bill, please go to energyinnovationact.org. Or come join us for one of our monthly meetings. We meet March 12 and April 16 at the UCC Church on 4th and Chadron. The meeting begins at 6:30 pm. If you come 15 minutes early, you can join in the potluck dinner.
Kurt E. Kinbacher for the Chadron Chapter of Citizens’ Climate Lobby