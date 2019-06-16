Dear Editor,
Since there has been a couple of opinion pieces printed on the impending situation that will affect the Pine Ridge Job Corps and the Chadron community, I will not take time to repeat that information. According to an article in the Montana Standard, published on June 3, 2019, Steve Daines the U.S. Senator from Montana announced to the Anaconda Job Corps that he had secured President Trump’s decision to keep this training center open. This decision of President Trump will overrule the closure announced recently by the U.S. Department of Labor.
Due to the significant impact that the transition of the Pine Ridge Job Corps will have on our community, I believe it is important that we contact the two Senators from Nebraska, Deb Fisher and Ben Sasse, requesting that they implore President Trump to consider extending the same decision to the Pine Ridge Job Corps. Perhaps if enough of us take the time to pick up the phone and inform the Senators of our concerns over the negative impact this will have on our community they will reach out to President Trump and help save this important institution in the Chadron Community. I invite each of you to call and share not only your concerns, but how the phone call from Senator Daines made a difference and ask them to call the President on behalf of the Pine Ridge Job Corps.
Thank each of you for being willing to fight for our community and the Pine Ridge Job Corps.
Celeste Lee
Chadron