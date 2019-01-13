Dear Editor,
As another holiday season comes to a close, the Chadron Police Department would like to extend a heartfelt “Thank You” to the generous citizens, local businesses, and organizations for their support with this year’s “Shop with a Cop” program. Because of your kindness, many children within our community experienced a much happier holiday than they otherwise might have.
This year the program was able to serve approximately 239 kids between the efforts of “Toys for Tots” by Wahlstrom Ford along with cash donations totaling $7,369.62, not to mention food, gift cards and other non-cash donations. So many children were able to pick out toys, some had toys delivered to their homes. Many children had a blast going shopping with a Police Officer, State Trooper and a Deputy Sheriff. Not only did we purchase things the kids need, we were also able to spend time with them in a positive atmosphere instead of the negative situation kids all too often see law enforcement.
The Chadron Police Department also participated in what has been named “Turkeys for Tickets” whereas citizens stopped by our local law enforcement received a frozen turkey instead of a traffic citation. The turkey could either be used by the recipient or paid forward to someone in need.
The Chadron Police Department will continue taking donations for this program throughout the coming year. These donations will be used during the 2019 “Shop with a Cop” campaign. Again, thank you for all the donations. Chadron truly is a great community of people willing to help others.
Chadron PD