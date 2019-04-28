I hope the weather is done taunting us don’t you. I think we are now finally into full Spring. With the warmer weather also comes many safety concerns the Chadron Police Department would like to pass on. With the icy streets dry and the sun shining you can expect to see many more pedestrians than we have these last winter months.
Please be more watchful and vigilant of the increased volume of foot traffic, particularly when students are walking to and from school. Though, it is always a good idea to be extra cautious when driving near the schools at any time during school hours. State Law requires that the driver of any vehicle must yield right of way to pedestrians in crosswalks, so please ensure our children are able to cross the streets safely. This caution should be used throughout the community as many children walk a great distance to school when the weather is nice.
There are always safety concerns when you mix vehicle traffic with pedestrian traffic and I think that is an even greater concern when the pedestrian traffic is our young school children. Please remember to give yourself a little extra time and take a second look. And as always please remember to wear your seatbelt.
You have free articles remaining.
If you have any questions in reference to the Chadron Public Schools please contact School Resource Officer Derek Bauer at (308)432-0510 or email dbauer@chadronpd.com
Go Cardinals!