Dear Editor,
Sen. Brewer’s recent editorial championing an Article V Constitutional Convention of States (COS) was a re-gurgitation of empty promises, misleading and unfounded assurances.
Let’s look at some real facts.
The U.S. Constitution has been amended safely 27 times under Article V. BUT this time, individuals want to use a method that has never been used. Why not use the safe, proven method? At the Constitutional Convention of 1787, delegates were to “tweak” the Articles of Confederation. Instead, they wrote an entirely new document, our Constitution. Would this happen again? No one knows. Today many “special interest” groups would demand a seat at the table.
Black’s Law Dictionary defines a Constitutional Convention as “A duly constituted assembly of Delegates or representatives of the people of a state or nation for the purpose of framing, revising or amending its constitution.” Halloran’s bill is calling for a Constitutional Convention.
In a March 2014 video, Robert Kelly, General Counsel for the Convention of States (which Senators Brewer and Halloran have aligned with), states the convention process would open the entire Constitution including Article V. So, even Article V can be changed. There is no guarantee ¾ or 38 states would still be required to ratify the changes proposed by such a convention. Could it take a simple majority of 26 states? No one knows. See the video at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kCApyUYvuRE
There is no guarantee “each state has one vote” as COS claims. The April 11, 2014, Report of the Congressional Research Service states the apportionment of convention delegates among the states was generally set at the formula provided for the electoral college. How would Nebraska’s five votes fare compared to 55 votes from California or 29 from New York? New York just put socialist Ocasio Cortez in Congress – Nebraska doesn’t want the same things as many large states!
Would the Second Amendment be at risk? Yes. In 2018, former Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens hit the media with his call for repeal of the Second Amendment! How much more would special interest groups change?
Why haven’t our Legislators enforced the restraints currently contained in our Constitution? Proponents claim “new words” will be enforced. That’s a joke. For years our Legislature has eroded the powers reserved to the States by reaching for so-called “free” federal dollars, thereby subjecting us to all kinds of federal regulations. Protect our Constitution! Call/e-mail the 49 Legislators and ask them to oppose this risky legislation. Don’t drink the Kool-aid!
Kathy Wilmot
Beaver City