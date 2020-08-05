Economic forecast encouraging, or is it?

Stinner says the forecasting board, normally scheduled to meet in February and October, agreed to the July meeting to give some clarity to the pandemic impacts as we now understand them. He remains concerned that the state’s rainy day fund (cash reserve) is down to $388 million. As did his predecessors, the Appropriations Committee chair says he would prefer to see that fund at $500 million and would like to put the projected $90 million to that use.

We are in uncharted territory. The bridge money (federal stimulus funds) will run out and we’ll have to figure out where we are when the real economy has to take over, Stinner says. He is optimistic that Nebraska’s primarily ag-related economy will recover quickly, but that’s still an unknown.

The new Legislature in January will have a huge task before them, Kuehn and Stinner agree, because the pandemic recovery is anticipated to take two or three years. It’s going to be a slow, long haul.

But, Stinner admits, we have to work with the forecasting board reports because that’s the system we use.

Kuehn says it’s the way the sausage is made, a reference to a quote often attributed to Otto von Bismarck in a 1933 textbook: “A man who wishes to keep his respect for sausages and laws should not see how either is made.”

That understanding is really important for the policy decisions of this Legislature into the future. It’s not likely that 2020 will soon be an asterisk in the history of the world.

