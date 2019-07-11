Chadron is celebrating Fur Trade Days this week, and whether you have lived here for years or are visiting for the first time - or somewhere in between - there's bound to be some time-honored traditions and new things to enjoy.
Grab a copy of The Chadron Record's Fur Trade Days event guide, inserted into today's issue and available online at www.thechadronnews.com for a full schedule. The guide is organized geographically this year, so if you want to do nothing more than hang out at the Dawes County Courthouse, there's a list of all the doings going on in that area tailored just for you! Likewise, if you're interested in the downtown events, or Tenth Street activities, you'll find a section just for those areas. There is also a comprehensive schedule in the center of the guide for those who want to take it all in!
There are plenty of old favorites on the schedule, including the Primitive Rendezvous, the Buffalo Chip Throw, the Classics in the Park Car Show and the TCR Treasure Hunt, along with lots of activities at the courthouse and the Chadron Public Library. There are also a few new things on the schedule this year. A comic artist will be at GameChanger doing sketches and signings, and TaDa! Quilt Shop is sponsoring a Sip & Paint (registration is $25) at the 120. There's also a special youth challenge trap shoot, and of course the street dances and carnival are back for the second consecutive year.
But there's more to see and do in Chadron beyond the Fur Trade Days schedule. While you're out and about enjoying the festivities, take a walk through the newly created Art Alley. It's located in the alley behind the west side of the 100 block of Main Street.
A steering committee and numerous volunteers have completed three murals on the back of businesses, and they are perfect photo opportunities. Stop and admire the work of the artists and capture a selfie in front of these interactive pieces. #MadeinChadron.
While you're enjoying Chadron's new public art pieces, stop by the Downtown Plaza at the corner of Second and Main Street. The plaza is a work in progress to develop a public gathering space in the downtown business district. Lighting has been installed, other infrastructure work has been completed and more is planned for the space as funding becomes available.
One thing that will catch your eye at the Downtown Plaza, however, is a painted piano. The piano is one of two that have been donated to be installed in the city for the public to enjoy. The public art piece at the Downtown Plaza was installed just in time for Fur Trade Days, so sit down and play a tune or two and entertain those around you.
If you haven't been to Chadron for some time, you'll notice some new businesses in town, and, of course, a visit to old favorites is always a must. Even if you live here, it's worth a reminder to stop in at the local shops. Doing business locally helps support the economy and comes with the added bonus of plenty of friendly, helpful faces.
We hope you enjoy Fur Trade Days and Chadron!