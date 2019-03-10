Dear Editor,
Last year participation in the local Meals on Wheels program and Senior Center lunch program fell over 40% - not because meals weren’t needed, but because there are gaps in the funding that is available to low income individuals and more and more seniors are falling through those gaps. Simply put, some seniors can’t afford the nutritious food they need yet they do not qualify for assistance. These seniors are having to make tough choices between food and other essentials such as heat or medication.
The Meals on Wheels and the Senior Center lunch program provide so much more than just food – they are a safety net and critical social network for this vulnerable, aging population. Many of these seniors have no family in town so when the Meals on Wheels volunteer delivers the meal, the volunteer may be the only human contact the senior has that day. Volunteers can often spot signs of elder abuse, unusual behavior or health issues at a time when family members can be alerted to address the problems while it is still possible to make a difference. The same is true at the Senior Center. When a senior doesn’t come for their meal - someone notices - someone cares.
The Sixty Plus Club at the Chadron Senior Center, in partnership with Dawes & Sioux County RSVP volunteers, formed a group called Feed a Hungry Senior and began a campaign to increase community awareness and raise funds to provide meals through Meals on Wheels and the Senior Center lunch program for these seniors. Community response has been heartwarming. Through these efforts to date, enough funds have been raised to provide meals to ten seniors in need, five days a week, for one year. That’s a great start and, by raising community awareness, another benefit has been seen. Families are communicating with their aging parents and some have found that while mom had told them she simply didn’t want meals any longer, what she really meant was that she couldn’t afford meals any longer. Those families are now paying for mom’s meals. Neighbors are engaging their aging neighbors and starting a dialogue. Lack of resources for food shouldn’t be kept quiet – nutritious meals are essential to the health and well-being of our seniors and thanks to the community – assistance is available.
The Sixty Plus Club, RSVP and the Chadron Senior Center would like to thank all the organizations and individuals who made this progress possible through donations to Feed a Hungry Senior. We have seen all kinds of donations – everything from individuals writing checks, and groups passing the hat at their meetings, to banks and businesses holding fundraisers all to benefit seniors in need. The response has been wonderful.
Ensuring our seniors are well cared for and well fed is an ongoing need in our community and we will continue our efforts. In fact, if you are a hockey fan and you want to help Feed a Hungry Senior, stop by the Senior Center at 251 Pine or RSVP at Northwest Community Action (NCAP) at 270 Pine Street or see any Feed a Hungry Senior committee member (Sharon Bartlett, Frances Gonzalez, Janice Huggins, Sally Katen, or Lois Chizek) and buy a raffle ticket for a chance to win one of three Rapid City Rush packages including 2 Rush tickets, hotel and dinner certificate.
Most importantly, if you know of a senior in need of meals, please contact Sheila Motz at the Senior Center at 432-2734. At this stage of their lives, no senior should have to wonder where there next meal will come from.
Rachel Johnson
Northwest Community Action Partnership