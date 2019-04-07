Dear Editor,
The Sixty Plus Club, Chadron Senior Center and RSVP want to say thank you to everyone who purchased tickets to support Feed a Hungry Senior. We raised an astounding $3,060 - enough to provide 765 Meals on Wheels or Senior Center meals for vulnerable seniors in Chadron. Winners were:
First place - Paige Armstrong
Second place - Sheli Cerny
Third place - Stephanie Alfred
Fourth place - Pete Johnson of First National Bank of Chadron
Special thanks toJake Rissler for the Rush Hockey tickets
Hotel Alex Johnson
Howard Johnson Inn & Suites
Fairfield Inn
Red Lobster and
Texas RoadHouse
Feed a Hungry Seniors Coordinators,
Chadron