Try 3 months for $3

Dear Editor,

The Sixty Plus Club, Chadron Senior Center and RSVP want to say thank you to everyone who purchased tickets to support Feed a Hungry Senior. We raised an astounding $3,060 - enough to provide 765 Meals on Wheels or Senior Center meals for vulnerable seniors in Chadron. Winners were:

First place - Paige Armstrong

Second place - Sheli Cerny

Third place - Stephanie Alfred

Fourth place - Pete Johnson of First National Bank of Chadron

Special thanks toJake Rissler for the Rush Hockey tickets

Hotel Alex Johnson

Howard Johnson Inn & Suites

Fairfield Inn

Red Lobster and

Texas RoadHouse

Feed a Hungry Seniors Coordinators,

Chadron

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.