Many, many, many, kudos to Donnie Dotson, Judd Hagman, Scott Roberts and the City of Chadron for their combined efforts on the beautification project of the 100 and 200 blocks of Main Street. This project consists of an American flag flying on each light pole on both sides of the street. It is awesome to drive down the street and see those flags flying 24-7 every day throughout the year. The city’s Business Improvement District footed the initial bill for this project, with hopes that each business along the way will adopt a pole nearest their door and make sure the flag is always in good repair. It is up us to help keep Donnie’s dream alive and the flags flying. Just wish this fever would catch on so we would having flags flying at every business throughout the city regardless of which direction people enter the city.
Let’s show people that true patriots live in Chadron by proudly flying “Old Glory,” not just on certain holidays but every day of the year.
Thanks again Donnie—very worthy project!
You have free articles remaining.
Glen & Vicki Kotschwar,
Chadron