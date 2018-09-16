Dear Editor,
I am writing you in response to a legal notice that ran on page 8B of the Aug. 20 issue of the Record. A public hearing is scheduled for Sept. 18 at the Chadron City Council Chambers. The hearing involves public comment on Nebraska Game and Parks acquiring about 505 acres near Crawford.
Dawes County consists of 1,401 square miles; that equals 896,640 acres. The federal government owns 41,271 acres in Dawes County of Nebraska National Forest and 6,600 acres called the Pine Ridge National Recreation Area. In addition, the feds own 19,576 acres called the Oglala National Grasslands in Dawes County.
Nebraska Game and Parks owns Chadron State Park (972 acres) and Fort Robinson (over 22,000 acres). In addition Game and Parks owns six wildlife management areas: Bordeaux Creek (1,800 acres), Chadron Creek (2,500 acres), Box Butte Recreation and Wildlife Management (16,612 acres), Soldier Creek (7,794 acres), Ponderosa (3,600 acres) and Bighorn (1,231 acres).
That is hunky-dory if you are a hunter or a sportsman, however, if you are a property owner paying taxes, it is not good. These properties are tax exempt. Imagine the valuations that would result if the building and improvements on these properties were also on the tax system. Additionally, consider that both the federal and state government lease these properties and are making money.
Don’t forget the school lease lands; almost ever township in Dawes County still has a state owned section (640x30 townships) leased out. Then add on other tax exempt properties, including schools and churches. And to add a little insult to injury, note that every time the Department of Roads does a highway improvement, they widen the right-of-way on either side of the highway substantially.
Dawes County has the highest percentage of tax exempt properties in the State of Nebraska. No wonder our property taxes are astronomical – about 50 percent of the property in Dawes County is footing the bill for our schools, county government and roads.
It’s time for a change. I encourage you to attend this meeting slated for Sept. 18 at 9 a.m. at the Chadron City Council Chambers at 234 Main Street, Chadron.
Gayle Davis,
Dawes County concerned citizen