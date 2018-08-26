The first session of the 106th legislature will begin about four months from now, Wednesday morning the 9th of January. Odd years are “long” sessions, or 90 legislative days usually ending in early June.
Senators will have the first 10 “legislative days” (about 2 weeks) to introduce bills. Nebraska’s legislature is unique in many ways. There is no limit on the number of bills a Senator can introduce, and every single one of them will receive a public hearing in front of a committee. No other state legislature works like this. Whether or not a member can even introduce a bill, and whether or not it even gets a hearing are all decisions made by the political leadership. There are “some” advantages to being the only unicameral, non-partisan legislature in the country.
Right now we are in the “interim” which is that time between legislative sessions. I’ve heard it said that “sessions are won or lost in the interim” so we are going to get a head start on the bill drafting process. I am strongly considering the following bills.
A bill that deals with laws governing wind energy.
A bill that deals with laws governing eminent domain.
A bill that strengthens the checks and balances in our State government as it applies to public power.
I will reintroduce an old bill from the first session, LB 576. This bill put a 4-year cap on property taxes so at least the citizens don’t have to suffer increases while the legislature struggles to solve this massive problem.
A bill that addresses Nebraska’s over-reliance on property taxes to fund K-12 education.
I will reintroduce an old bill from the second session of the last legislature, LB 929. This bill guarantees certain rights for members of the National Guard.
A bill brought by a constituent that makes minor changes in the law as it relates to keeping raptors (like falcons) for a commercial business purpose.
A bill brought by a constituent that makes minor changes to the law that governs the department of motor vehicles as it applies to titles for surplus military vehicles.
This is a full plate as it is, but there are a few other ideas I am considering. I want to devote these next four months to thoroughly researching every one of my bills.
I also want to use this time to hear ideas from my constituents. The best bill ideas I get come from the citizens. If you have something in mind, please let me know and I’ll consider it. Incidentally, I really like ideas that use the power of government to protect and guarantee more rights and liberty for the people – not less.
Please contact my office with any comments, questions or concerns. Email me at; tbrewer@leg.ne.gov. Mail a letter to; Sen. Tom Brewer, Room #1202, P.O. Box 94604, Lincoln, NE 68509 or call us at (402) 471-2628.