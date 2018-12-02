Dear Editor,
There is an old country song called “It’s a Sin to Tell a Lie.” It might have been sung by Janie Fricke, but that is not pertinent. Lying is a Biblical sin. Wouldn’t you like to be standing inside the Pearly Gates watching the politicians lined up to get in and wondering why Saint Peter is shooing away all their fellow politicians, saying “You can go to Hell.”?
I hope you voted for the best liars you could find. They are frequently identified by a lowercase (d) or (r). The ‘d’ stands for damnable party, and the ‘r’ stands for the reprehensible party. Their affiliation does not matter at all. There is no difference between these amoral critters at all. They are in politics for the money and the power and have no interest in your opinions or your problems at all. In case you can’t tell, I am sick to death of the damnable, reprehensible political farce on television.
Here is my last observation on this incredible season. I want you to remember it. I am putting it in bold type. Memorize it if you wish:
Politicians are like slinkies. They aren’t good for much, but it still makes you smile when they tumble down the stairs.
With a dab of temerity and great sincereity,
David Rama,
Chadron