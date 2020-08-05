Letter to the Editor: Appreciation to law enforcement

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dear Dawes County Citizens,

Too many times we take our law enforcement for granted. We realize how blessed we are to have supportive, caring, civic minded law enforcement personnel. Our calls for help are promptly answered, as well as civic presence at many community events.

Shop with a Cop, School Resource Officers, and holiday turkey distributions are programs that allow children to learn that officers and staffs are interested in their wellbeing and development as active citizens. Children learn that law enforcement personnel are family people and serve as coaches and mentors, too.

Law enforcement is also seen every time the rescue unit rolls, an accident occurs, or an unattended death. Care, nurture, and decisiveness are attributes shared in times of crisis.

The American Legion Auxiliary would like to say thank you for your leadership and service!

Laurie Schmidt

