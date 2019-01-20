Dear Editor,
First, there was Washington, D.C. Now there’s Chadron D.C. – Chadron Dance Company, that is.
We are a new group of women from the Chadron area who love to dance. We dance together to all genres of music, and we love to perform in local and surrounding area nursing homes and senior centers. Our mission is to entertain by sharing our joy of dancing. Our performances are free to both our hosts and to our spectators.
Our next performance is scheduled for Jan. 22 at 10 a.m. in Hay Springs at the Pioneer Manor Nursing Home. The group will also perform at Crestview in Chadron Jan. 30 at 10 a.m.
We enjoy gathering twice a week for practicing. Membership in Chadron DC is free. Our age group is 45+, and open to women and men.
If you, or anyone you know, likes to dance, and would be interested in joining us, please contact Linda Kenney at 308-207-5882. Linda is an avid dancer and former professional ballroom dance instructor.
Linda Kenney,
Chadron