Local $250,000 advertising matching grant announced

Grants will range from $250 to $15,000 each month, and will be awarded in April, May and June. Applicants may apply online at our sister publication's website for the Chadron grant. That website is https://www.rapidcityjournal.com/pages/local-marketing-grant.html

We have $250,000 in advertising matching dollars to give out for this program.

As a trusted source of news and information for the communities that we serve, we feel that we are uniquely positioned to assist our local business community during these trying times. During the COVID-19 pandemic, we have seen record-setting trends in both page views, and users who are accessing our content both in our printed newspaper, and at thechadronnews.com. These audiences present a tremendous opportunity for our local business community to get their messaging out to local residents each and every day.

During these uncertain times, we believe each of us can do our part to help our community come through the other side of this pandemic, stronger and more united to tackle the challenges that lay ahead. We ask that you join us in supporting our local business community in the weeks and months to follow. As always, remember let’s be kind to each other.

Matt Tranquill is publisher of The Chadron Record and Rapid City Journal. Nathan Thompson is editor of The Chadron Record. Mark Dykes is managing editor of The Chadron Record.

