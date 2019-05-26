School spending has been a major focus of discussion as state policymakers look for ways to reduce property taxes in Nebraska. As this discussion progressed, we decided to look more closely at school spending at the individual district level and to talk with superintendents and other school officials to see what they put their dollars toward. Their responses have been enlightening.
For this simple study, we asked superintendents in 51 Nebraska districts where general fund operating expenditures (GFOE) increased by 50% or more between 2008-2009 and 2017-18 to discuss the causes of the increased expenditures.
We have heard from 30 districts and their responses revealed some major trends:
*Special education (SPED) costs in many districts rose dramatically over this time. In 42 of the 51 districts surveyed, SPED costs increased by 50% or more and multiple districts now have student populations that are composed of 20% or more SPED students. Not only are numbers growing, but the severity of the needs are growing as well.
*Overall student enrollment is growing particularly fast in our bedroom communities, leading to these schools needing to increase funding for staffing, facilities and other functions in order to facilitate the spikes in student enrollment.
*In many cases, the need to improve and maintain aging facilities – some of which are more than a century old – has contributed to increased spending.
*Curricular changes and the increased use of technology are decisions local districts made that have a financial impact.
*Teacher experience and continuing education cause costs to go up. Some of those who responded also noted that unfunded mandates from both the federal and state levels have an impact on expenditures over which school districts have little or no control. Furthermore, comparability requirements in teacher negotiations have an impact on what school districts have to spend as well.
What becomes clear in the survey is that school spending has grown to meet important needs. Furthermore, as man of the survey respondents noted, the increased expenditures were approved by their boards of education, which are elected bodies that often have significant representation from our agricultural communities. Put another way, those who have been most impacted by Nebraska’s growing reliance on property taxes – our state’s farmers and ranchers – also have, in many cases, approved increased school spending because they understand the money is being used to meet important community needs.
Lawmakers have an important task this session in helping reduce the property taxes that have strained Nebraskans, and particularly those in our agricultural community. Looking to cut property taxes by reducing school spending, however, would be counterproductive and harmful to an already stretched educational system that is working hard to address real and growing needs.