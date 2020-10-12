Looking for a connection to the past

Charles S. Taylor was the son of John William Taylor and Sarah Jane Green. John died and was buried somewhere, maybe here or Crawford City, and probably never to be found again, although I’d like too very much! From the picture of his sons, Charles and Harlow standing over their father’s grave, it looks not a bad place to lay at rest... and not to be found. Hand dug, no marker. Dust to dust by now.

Sarah went on to marry Rufus Argabright and they had Dora Mae who married Joseph Rimmer.

Joseph’s sister Ester married her half brother-in-law, Harlow Taylor. The offspring called themselves “double” cousins. Is that anything like “kissing” cousins I wonder.

Charles S. Taylor had sibling of Harlow, Alice, Dora (1/2) and Scott. Scott married Viola Claire Zuver. Was J. W. Zuver her father? Any relation to your own Don Zuver?

A day wandering around your cemetery was like old home week. Family galore I never knew. Names you would know, Green, Homan, Zuver, Argabright, Rimmer. And a visit to the Dawes County Historical Museum south of town let me hold marriage and birth certificates that my relatives wrote their cursive autographs lifetimes ago. Is this real or a dream?