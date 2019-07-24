Open letter to Senator Brewer,
Senator Brewer, I found your column "America: Love it or leave it" (published July 17) illogical at best. Assuming we accept your numbered paragraphs one through five as true. These “facts” in no way support your conclusion that anyone criticizing America does not love it.
Let’s start at the top. President Trump’s 2016 campaign was based on a slogan that America was no longer great. Should Mr. Trump leave the country? One of the ways you express your love of the country is public service. You have been quite consistent in your criticism of the proposed NPPD sandhills R project transmission line and the federal government’s handling of the permit process. Does this mean you should leave the country? During my 26-plus years of naval service, I listened to constant muttering of sailors questioning our Navy’s missions. Are you saying my shipmates did not love their country? I have two girls eight and 10. I routinely let them know their behavior is not the greatest. My intention is to love them unconditionally and try to correct their behavior when appropriate. I feel the same way about our country.
You have demonstrated your love of our country through your Army service and now as a state senator. You and I swore an oath to support and defend the Constitution of the United States. Obviously, the First Amendment protects the speech of republicans, democrats and socialists alike. When you ran for your Senate seat, you were unyielding in your criticism of not only President Obama’s policies but also those of Representative Adrian Smith’s. I unquestioningly support your right to continue to speak out on your beliefs. But I just as strongly support Governor Andrew Cuomo’s right to state his opinions.
As a political tenet, “love it or leave it” is provocative and effective, but it’s a lazy rejoinder. It is easier than actually engaging with your fellow citizen. It gets you off the hook, allowing you to avoid the underlying kernel of truth that is frequently at the heart of your opponent’s impassioned view. In the end, who decides what love is in your construct? Once you make citizenship conditional on your political loyalties, you’re on a very dangerous path.
I encourage my fellow citizens to not play the “love it or leave it” card. Talk to one another instead. Find the common ground. Lincoln said it best, “With malice toward none; with charity for all.”
President Trump questioned America’s greatness on a routine basis over the course of his first campaign. My reaction wasn’t to doubt his love of country. Conversely, to suggest any American citizen who exercises their First Amendment right to form and state their diverse opinions should “leave” is un-American and demonstrates a fundamental misunderstanding of what truly makes America great.
While I support your right to say “America love it or leave it,” I find your reasoning flawed and could not disagree with you more. I fear the day when my fellow citizens think they can judge their neighbors by some unwritten code. As I swore to many decades ago, I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States. It gives all of our citizens the same rights and responsibilities.
Let’s make America greater by listening to and respecting our neighbors’ opinions-even when we do not share it.
Mark Werner,
Chadron