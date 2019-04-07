Imagine a time machine that whisks you back to the days of Moses. Moses is giving his farewell address to the Israelites before they enter the promised land of Canaan, finally “gonna cross over Jordan.” He led these people out of the slavery of Egypt, right up to the border, but their hearts failed them and they doubted God's promises and faithfulness. God was not happy, for sure, and He sentenced them back into the wilderness until the next generation could make the promised occupation of the Land of Milk and Honey.
Every generation makes changes that affect the one following it. We look back over the last few decades and Boy! Have there been changes! Amazing inventions. Amazing ways to communicate. Amazing declines in honesty, in integrity, in morality, in spirituality. Good is now called evil, and evil is now called good. What a transformation---and not an improvement. It happened so quickly.
Moses was one wise fellow. Here was a new generation standing before him. He would not be crossing that river with them. He knew the problems and temptations that lay before them. If they would only keep faith with God, believe Him, be true to Him, all would be well. How can he make them understand? How can he encourage them to make that commitment, keep it, and teach their children God's ways?
Moses speaks---“Hear, O Israel: The Lord our God, the Lord is one. Love the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your strength. These commandments that I give you today are to be upon your hearts. Impress them on your children. Talk about them when you sit at home and when you walk along the road, when you lie down and when you get up.”
From generation to generation-----sounds like somebody dropped the ball.