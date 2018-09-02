We live in a country that values education. Consider the money we spend on education at local, state, and national levels. The opportunities given to us and our children are unmatched in the history of the world. Because of our educational opportunities, we know what we know, but we only know what we know.
Here are three recurring themes found in the Bible:
• If you are God’s people, stop doing what is wrong.
• If you are God’s people, do what is right.
• God’s people seek to submit to what God says.
How should we view the authority of the Bible over our lives? Is it the authoritative Word of God (John 5, 2Timothy 3, 2Peter 1,3).
We are commanded to instruct, correct, and encourage each other with the Bible (2Timothy 3:16-4:4). We are commanded to correctly handle the Bible (2Timothy 2:15). Subsequently, this verse also implies that there are incorrect ways of handling the Bible.
The Bible speaks clearly and repeatedly about sexual purity, honesty, gathering with His people…etc. This is how my life will reveal if I believe the Bible authoritative. When the Scriptures identify my sin, do I repent or resist? When the sword cuts me, do I justify my sin, explaining away the plain application of the text by claiming:
• The New Testament is unreliable
• My situation is unique
• We cannot understand the original context
• Society has moved past this.
If resistance is the habit of my life, then whenever I use the Bible I am only appealing to common ground. When the Bible says what I like (e.g. Heaven, life after death…etc.), I accept it. When it teaches something I don’t like (e.g. concerning sex, praying for and submitting to those in authority…etc.), I reject it.
Christ said, “If you hold to my teaching, you are really my disciples (John 8:31).” In Christianity I do not have a Biblical right to redefine the faith to fit my preference. Christ died and rose on the third day to save those who would trust in Him. Those who trust in Him were called, Disciples. Today we call them, Christians.
If I change the parts of the Bible I do not like, I may have a more palatable religion, but that religion ceases to be a Christian. It becomes Scottianity, and Scottianity has no power to save anybody.