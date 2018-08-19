The longer I live, the more I realize the great number of individuals who are lonely and afraid, trying to run away from reality. I wonder how far people need to run before they find themselves? I think people are looking for something strangely elusive. We go to far places, only to see sights and sounds that remind us of home. We go to Specialists who suggest simple tasks that can help us reclaim our health. There are colossal amounts of money spent to find happiness, and then we admit we don't feel any better after we return, than when we left.
Could it be we are experiencing an illness that affects many? We seem to be focusing on areas that are not much help, like the screens of our smart phones, as we are more concerned about texting others, than we are with the sights and sounds around us. We are lonely & perplexed in the middle of strange surroundings, most of which we do not even see anymore.
The Bible is full of hope for those who have nearly given up. God tells us we need to draw closer to Him. "Come unto me all ye who labor and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest." (Matthew 11:28) It could be we are looking in the wrong things for happiness and hope. God is still seeking to make His impression on each of us, if we focus upon Him and not ourselves.
It is not possible to run far, without finding how miserable we are. The "Prodigal Son" found this when he ran away with his inheritance. He finally limped back home and his Father welcomed him, just like God does for all who return. We need to hear his words "Welcome Home," as he holds us close to His Heart. (Luke 15:11-32).