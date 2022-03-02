Minister's Moment - A time for stretching

Today, Wednesday, March 2, is Ash Wednesday in the Christian calendar. It is the first day of Lent, the 40-day period leading to Easter.

Today, on Ash Wednesday, many Christians will gather to have a cross drawn on their foreheads with ashes, and to hear the words “Remember that you are dust, and to dust you shall return.” Those words are from Genesis 3:19, part of the story of God’s exile of Adam and Eve following their rebellion in the garden.

Today, on Ash Wednesday, we remember that we, too, are dust. Every single one of us will die one day. Lent is intended to be a time to consider how you live your finite life, and whether the way you live draws you closer to God or not.

Many people think of Lent as a time to “give up” something, like chocolate or shopping. I think of Lent as a time of stretching. Just as tree limbs and buried seeds stretch toward the growing light and growing warmth, and physical exercise limbers and stretches our muscles, Lent allows us to stretch and extend ourselves – up toward God and outward toward others.

Traditionally, Christians pray, fast and give charity during Lent. For me, these Lenten practices are about Jesus’ commandment to love God with all your heart and mind and strength and to love your neighbor as yourself. Stretching up and stretching out.

- Loving God in prayer means to seek to align our own will with God’s will. Loving our neighbor in prayer means to hold up someone else’s needs up to God before our own.

- Loving God in fasting means to allow ourselves to be reminded that we depend on God for everything we have. Loving our neighbor in fasting means to side with other people’s hunger and suffering.

- Loving God in giving charity means to respond in loving gratitude for what God has first given us. Loving our neighbor in charity means to use some of our own resources to be of use to those who are in need.

Lent calls each of us to repent, to turn from all the ways that we focus on ourselves. Lent calls us to love and serve all of God’s creation. Lent calls us to become who we were truly created to be by practicing compassion for others. Lent calls us to stretch upward and outward, reflecting the light of Christ to the world.

