Minister's Moment: The REST of the Story...

Radio broadcaster Paul Harvey made this phrase popular many years ago. You can still hear him on YouTube. The phrase has been used by people for a long time. It piques our interest. We are curious people and we are intrigued. Yes, we all want to know the rest of the story.
“Everybody loves a baby,” is another common expression. We are happy to hear a family is expecting a new addition. We look forward to knowing if it is a boy or a girl. Announcements are sent out when the baby is born. Greeting cards and gifts are sent to celebrate this new little person. What will this child grow up to be? That would be the “rest of the story.”
The real reason for Christmas is to celebrate the birth of a little boy in Bethlehem. It has become an exciting time of the year. Christmas trees and ornaments, gifts and parties, carols to sing, and wonderful feasts. We are not even thinking of the “rest of the story.”
That little boy grew up to be the Savior of the world. He was a wandering teacher. He drew many crowds, healed many who were sick, lame, blind, did many miracles. But most of all, he became the ultimate sacrifice for our sins, suffered on a cross, gave up his life, and was placed in a borrowed tomb. That was not all. He rose from the dead, seen not only by his followers, but some five hundred other witnesses.
Even more, by His Holy Spirit, He is with us today, changing believers into new creations, working miracles in lives. He is “the way, the truth, and the life.” John 14:6
“For God so loved the world that he gave his only begotten son, that whosever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.” John 3:16 KJV