Minister's Moment: The REST of the Story...

Radio broadcaster Paul Harvey made this phrase popular many years ago. You can still hear him on YouTube. The phrase has been used by people for a long time. It piques our interest. We are curious people and we are intrigued. Yes, we all want to know the rest of the story.

“Everybody loves a baby,” is another common expression. We are happy to hear a family is expecting a new addition. We look forward to knowing if it is a boy or a girl. Announcements are sent out when the baby is born. Greeting cards and gifts are sent to celebrate this new little person. What will this child grow up to be? That would be the “rest of the story.”

The real reason for Christmas is to celebrate the birth of a little boy in Bethlehem. It has become an exciting time of the year. Christmas trees and ornaments, gifts and parties, carols to sing, and wonderful feasts. We are not even thinking of the “rest of the story.”