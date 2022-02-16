Minister's Moment: What it means to be loved

As a teenager, I would hate not having plans with friends and staying home. If my brother and I were in the same boat, we would resort to what we call “bummin’ around:” going to WalMart, Target, K-Mart (when it was still alive), and seeing our grandparents. Our favorite place to go was boujee WalMart–Target, which has a way of stealing a lot of my money.

We would eventually find ourselves in the back corner where respective seasonal items were featured. Whether it was Christmas, Valentine’s Day, summer patio furniture, or Halloween, you could find it in the same spot every time. What made it crazy was that you barely had a chance to catch your breath before they started preparing for the upcoming season, evidenced by Valentine’s Day candy appearing on January 2! Which brings us to a question: what does this Cupid and chocolate-infused time of year have to do with your spiritual life?

During a recent silent retreat, I was asking God some questions to get back into alignment with Him: “Who are You? Who am I? What have you called me to do?” As I was listening to His reply to “Who am I?,” it hit me. A couple of months ago, He told me I was Jared, long before I was Pastor Jared which has been nothing short of liberating.

This time, however, He took me deeper. Long before I am even Jared, I am loved. The only reason I even have a name is because I am loved! I am Jared solely because I am loved! No failure could subtract from this reality, no success could add to it, and no feeling of me being in-control could make it anymore secure. I am loved. And the same is true for you! You are loved. Period. You have a name solely because you are loved. Evidenced by Jesus living, dying, and beating death for you. He woke-up on Easter morning with a vision of living in relationship with you because of His unending, death-beating love for you.

At Chadron Christian Church, we just completed a teaching series, “Operator’s Manual,” where we spent time learning how to read different sections of the Bible (insert the shameless plug to check it out on our Youtube page). We tapped into this fresh feeling of the New Year and how we may feel motivated to begin or continue reading the Bible, or improving our lives in general, but also acknowledged how intimidating or overwhelming reading it can be.

What resulted was a lot of excitement in discovering that reading the Bible is actually not as intimidating or overwhelming as we had previously thought! But because there is an enemy in the world who is at work, something will happen as you begin: you will hit a wall. Be encouraged, though, as It happens to everybody. It may seem like what you are reading is irrelevant or that God is silent in speaking into your life. When the freshness of the New Year is gone and the will-power is fading, what will there be to keep you going?

During this month where candy fills shelves and love is a universal theme, we will be starting a series called “Freight Train,” where we will discover the building blocks required to create progress in the areas of life that matter most as we dig into why we lack progress in advancing towards who God has created us to be and what He has called us to do.

Will-power and grit may be enough to get the train rolling, but dwelling in the reality that you are loved long before you even have a name, will be the fuel that sustains it beyond January, throughout the year, and throughout your entire life. Your “doing for God” will be a direct result of your “being with God” as you live from love, rather than for love. And a train that is rolling down the tracks at full-speed, fueled by what it needs, is virtually unstoppable.

