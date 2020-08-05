Miracles in today's world

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

This past Sunday, many churches read Matthew’s version (14:13-21) of the feeding of the five thousand. In this miracle, which features in all four Gospels, Jesus blesses five loaves and two fish, and with them his disciples feed a huge crowd of people. In modern times, some understand this as a supernatural miracle, that Jesus multiplied the food, while others see it as a human miracle, that Jesus’ compassion and generosity inspired those who brought snacks with them to share with their neighbors such that everyone got their fill.

Either way, the miracle seems unimaginable today. Setting aside the question of whether or not we can imagine the supernatural multiplication of loaves and fish, in a world where lifesaving drugs and vaccines must only be sold for a huge profit and important but unprofitable things on which we all depend like schools, roads, and postal service must fight for every penny, it’s unimaginable that a man who could magically multiply bread would just give that bread away out of compassion rather than selling it or exchanging it for favors and influence. In a society where mass unemployment, an unprecedented wave of evictions, and more than 150,000 deaths from a novel disease have failed to elicit a united societal response, it’s unimaginable that that a crowd of five thousand would have the collective generosity to share their carefully brought meals with the strangers around them.