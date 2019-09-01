Dear Editor,
It is tough for the average reader to track down sources to check every news story that gets written. It seems that if something is published as news and is written by a trained journalist, the public should have confidence in the integrity of the writing. Perhaps Ms. Behrens could tell us what professional standards educated journalists are required to follow when they produce their news stories and what professional consequences they face when they fail to meet those standards.
Andy Curd
Chadron
Editor's Note: This letter to the editor refers to a guest commentary published in the Aug. 21 Chadron Record.