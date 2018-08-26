As a dynamic and complex world raises awareness of the critical role the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) plays globally, another important and yet somewhat unknown partnership reached a 25-year milestone last month. It is a partnership that has great potential as the United States and its allies enter into a new era in which we must compete, deter and when necessary, defeat those who threaten our national interests.
When the Soviet Union collapsed in December 1991, many former Soviet-bloc nations sought membership in NATO. In response to this changing political-military environment, the State Partnership Program was created under the leadership of Lieutenant General John Conaway, chief of the National Guard Bureau. This new program was designed to increase the National Guard’s relevancy by assisting former Soviet-bloc militaries with their transition to NATO standards by fostering mutual interests and establishing long-term relationships through the development of military, social, economic and political ties between a state and a partner country.
On July 14, 1993, the Czech Armed Forces, the Nebraska National Guard and the Texas National Guard signed a State Partnership Program agreement. In fact, this is the only State Partnership Program relationship that has joined two states with a single nation. This stems, in part, from the deep cultural ties Texas and Nebraska share with the Czech Republic. Texas has the highest number of citizens who claim a Czech heritage while Nebraska has the highest population percentage (4.8 percent) of all the states with citizens who have Czech heritage.
These significant cultural ties served as a foundation when our relationship first began and enabled the partnership to grow into the strong and invaluable mutually beneficial alliance it is today.
Over the course of the last 25 years, the Czech Armed Forces has evolved into a highly-trained professional force able to protect and defend its homeland. It has additionally made significant efforts to become fully integrated with the NATO community, as demonstrated by its members’ skills, commitment and bravery in Afghanistan.
While the Nebraska and Texas National Guard played a role in their development, we also benefitted significantly from the Czechs’ expertise and leadership in creating a highly inter-operable military force. We continue to seek ways to leverage each other’s strengths and further enhance our interoperability through frequent engagements between our National Guard Soldiers and Airmen and Czech service members, both within the Czech Republic as well as here in our respective states.
The depth and scope of the partnership has broadened from the initial contact teams conducting five to six events per year to the point now where over 40 events will be conducted and cover a wide range of EUCOM focused areas of concentration in this year alone. For example, this year F-16s from Texas and KC-135s from Nebraska exercised in Europe with the Czech Air Force demonstrating both states commitment to the partnership.
The partnership shared with Nebraska, Texas, and the Czech Republic has proven its value through the years. . The State Partnership Program has grown to 74 partnerships and there is an appetite for more. Such partnerships provide a significant security benefit to all involved. This can be seen in the 2018 U.S. National Defense Strategy, which notes that Russia is willing to violate the territorial integrity of nearby nations and clearly seeks to influence, if not outright negate, the economic, diplomatic, and security decisions of its neighbors.
Through our State Partnership Program relationship with the Czech Republic, we can greatly aid the overall contributions of the international community. This is possible thanks to the partnership’s ability to amass the international strength needed to maintain the international balance of power needed to deter future aggression, while simultaneously pooling our common resources and shared responsibilities, thus making the security burden lighter for all. The SPP reflects the spirit of Article V of NATO in which an attack on one member is an attack on all.
This globally dynamic political environment sets the backdrop for our celebration of our 25-year partnership with the Czech Armed Forces. We look forward to many more years of shared endeavors that support our mutual interests, bring strength where others may wish to exploit vulnerabilities they perceive, and further the democratic ideals we all cherish.