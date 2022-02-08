PETITTO: Let’s show the nation how Nebraska does it

We’ll all stick together, in all kinds of weather. That line from Nebraska U.’s fight song sums up the spirit of the Cornhusker State. Sure, we don’t always agree on everything. But we also don’t judge ourselves by how neatly we all agree – we judge ourselves by how we can disagree, sometimes passionately, and still move forward together.

On March 1, 3, and 5, Nebraskans will show the rest of the country how to set aside political fighting and focus on solving problems. Civic Nebraska and Unify America invite Nebraskans to join The Unify Challenge – a live, one-to-one, online video conversation program that connects pairs of Nebraskans across political, ideological, geographic, and other divides.

Nebraska will be the first state to conduct a border-to-border Unify Challenge, and we’re aiming to set a high bar for the rest of the country. If you’re over 18 and live in Nebraska, you can help make the Challenge a success. From Sioux County in the Panhandle to Omaha in the east; Cherry County in the Sandhills and Franklin County in the south, we’re expecting proud Nebraskans to join in.

The Unify Challenge is designed to be more than a pleasant meet-and-greet. It’ll be a serious conversation that emphasizes listening, dialogue, and collective problem-solving. Participants may be paired with someone who votes differently, who has a different background, or who lives in a different part of our state.

This may sound intimidating or uncomfortable. But Unify Challenge participants share a love of country and want to keep it strong, not divided, and so it’s unsurprising to see how often participants agree with their partner, find common ground, and enjoy the virtual screen-to-screen conversation.

Harry Nathan Gottlieb, Unify America’s founder, puts it this way: “Talking with your political – or even geographic – opposite sounds impossible if you’ve spent time on Twitter, but the Unify Challenge for Nebraska isn’t that at all. It’s about identifying goals Nebraskans share and effective problem-solving for the communities we love – and we’ve seen a lot of love for the communities of Nebraska.”

So let’s talk, Nebraska. Sign up for one of three dates and times to be paired with another Nebraskan. To register, go to UnifyNebraska.com and select your preferred time:

-- 12 noon CST (11 am MST) on Tuesday, March 1;

-- 7 pm CST (6 pm MST) on Thursday, March 3; or

-- 10 am CST (9 am MST) on Saturday, March 5.

Democracy begins in discussion, as the saying goes. So let’s get the conversation going!

— Nancy Petitto is director of civic health programs for Civic Nebraska, a statewide, nonpartisan organization dedicated to strengthening the state’s civic life.

