Pride in the paper

I’m proud to be a journalist. There, I said it. I’m proud that I listened to the advice of my high school teachers and college professors when they told me I should pursue writing as a career. It isn’t always easy, and sometimes the days run together. You might even see a glow from The Chadron Record front windows late at night when a meeting runs long or some last-minute stories or corrections need to be made.
But, through the long hours, along with the stacks of notebooks and pens going dry at just the wrong moment, it’s worth it to share the news and stories of our community with you, our readers.
Of course, being recognized at the state level is also a perk. Nine awards The Chadron Record received from this year’s Nebraska Press Association awards! Nine more additions to add to the office walls. Though it’s always great to be able to receive the awards in person, the virtual presentation doesn’t take away from the fact that the ideas, writing and photos done through The Chadron Record are some of the best in Nebraska. I look forward to pinning up this year’s awards alongside their fellows, and definitely expect we’ll run out of wall space for them in the coming years.
Though awards and moving forward are exciting, just as important is knowing the history of the staff here. I’ve been with the Record for less than a year, but the knowledge that I am following greats such as George Ledbetter, Kerri Rempp, Con Marshall and others does the heart good and gives another sense of pride.
This past Saturday I joined eight Chadron Record veterans in recognizing former publisher Les Mann. I never had the chance to meet this king of bow ties, let alone work with him, but through the stories shared among those gathered on the north end of the Dawes County Courthouse, I feel I got to know him a bit better.
And now, the time’s fast approaching for The Chadron Record to show its pride in the community. The mural projects downtown and at the Chadron Volunteer Fire Department training center make our buildings stand out and make our community pop. Aug. 7-9, the Record will join in the ranks of the painted, with a mural on the west side of our building.
I’ve seen a sneak peek and can’t wait to pick up a brush and make it a reality.
I’ll say it again. I’m proud to be a journalist. And I’m proud to be part of the Chadron community. I’m looking forward to bringing home some more awards next year and joining those who have spent years within these walls.
