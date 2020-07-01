Pride in the paper

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I’m proud to be a journalist. There, I said it. I’m proud that I listened to the advice of my high school teachers and college professors when they told me I should pursue writing as a career. It isn’t always easy, and sometimes the days run together. You might even see a glow from The Chadron Record front windows late at night when a meeting runs long or some last-minute stories or corrections need to be made.

But, through the long hours, along with the stacks of notebooks and pens going dry at just the wrong moment, it’s worth it to share the news and stories of our community with you, our readers.

Of course, being recognized at the state level is also a perk. Nine awards The Chadron Record received from this year’s Nebraska Press Association awards! Nine more additions to add to the office walls. Though it’s always great to be able to receive the awards in person, the virtual presentation doesn’t take away from the fact that the ideas, writing and photos done through The Chadron Record are some of the best in Nebraska. I look forward to pinning up this year’s awards alongside their fellows, and definitely expect we’ll run out of wall space for them in the coming years.