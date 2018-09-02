Here in Nebraska, we have been blessed by the service of brave men and women in uniform. From Omaha to Scottsbluff, you’ll find veterans who have served in many theaters. They have offered to give their all when our country needed it most. All they ask when they return home is that we do ours.
Recently, I was proud to take part in a ribbon cutting ceremony for the new Central Nebraska Veterans Home. This beautiful home will provide 225 beds for our veterans. The project is a product of federal, state, and local community cooperation.
Nebraskans support our veterans, and that support is evident across the state. We have the new Omaha National Cemetery in Sarpy County. Construction is beginning on a new ambulatory clinic in Omaha, and in Lincoln, we are awaiting an announcement on the new outpatient clinic.
The positive actions in Nebraska for our veterans make me proud. As your Senator, I’m working to address another issue that’s affecting our veterans: overpayments by the Department of Veteran’s Affairs (VA).
Unfortunately, this has been an ongoing issue. Too many veterans open their mail only to have their hearts sink as they read a notification letter that states they been overpaid by the VA and owe thousands of dollars back.
Veterans and widows frequently contact my office after being confronted with large debt notices. After hearing these stories, I led a bipartisan coalition to introduce the Veterans Fair Debt Notice Act. It directs the VA to partner with Veteran Service Organizations to create a new notice of indebtedness that provides a clear explanation of why the debt is owed. Further, the letter would also include options available to challenge or mitigate the debt.
This is a common-sense bill that our veterans need. We owe it to them to make sure they receive quality care they deserve, without having to pay for the mistakes of a Washington, D.C. bureaucracy. Our veterans had our backs on the battlefield, and we must ensure we have theirs at home.