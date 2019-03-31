Make no mistake, times are tough in Nebraska. The character of our state has been tested and I’m proud to say my fellow Nebraskans have distinguished themselves. From ongoing flooding to high winds and blanketing snowfall, communities across the state have experienced what many have called the most devastating natural disaster in our history. But we’re not people to take things sitting down.
As I spent the past week touring damage and recovery efforts, one theme was clear: Nebraskans don’t scare from a challenge, nor do they stand by as their friends and neighbors suffer. Entire communities came together to fill sandbags, open shelters, rescue neighbors in need, and aid in livestock recovery. Hay for cows stranded on small islands scattered throughout flooded pastures was donated, transport-ed, and in several cases airlifted to them by helicopter without much more than a thank you expected in return.
The storm, a “bomb cyclone” as it was called, buried a large portion of western Nebraska under deep snow drifts exacerbated by 80-plus mph winds. In the eastern and central regions, large amounts of rain inundated already saturated grounds creating excessive runoff and causing rivers to swell beyond their banks. Dams were destroyed, levees overtopped, bridges washed out, and roads and train tracks left impassible. Ranchers across the state have battled to clear pastures, reunify herds, and reach newborn calves.
When Vice President Pence visited on Tuesday, he was immediately taken aback by the extent of the damage. It was this message he took back to Washington in support of Governor Ricketts’s request for a federal disaster declaration. On Thursday, President Trump responded decisively to our need for addi-tional aid by declaring such an emergency which will allow FEMA to bolster recovery efforts on both the state and local level.
I joined my colleagues in the Nebraska congressional delegation in sending a letter of strong support to President Trump advocating for this declaration and resulting aid. In addition, a number of tax consider-ations such as filing extensions are often afforded to disaster victims by Congress, and I will work to ap-prove these for Nebraskans where appropriate through my role on the House Ways and Means Com-mittee.
In the meantime, Governor Ricketts and his administration have done a great job of communicating the severity of the disaster at hand and dispatching first responders appropriately. In order to stay in-formed of ongoing safety matters, I recommend following communications by the Nebraska Emergency Management Agency (nema.nebraska.gov), Nebraska State Patrol (statepatrol.nebraska.gov), and Ne-braska Department of Transportation (dot.nebraska.gov) through their websites or on Twitter.
For information on individual disaster assistance, I recommend visiting disasterassistance.gov to check your eligibility and learn about the resources available. The Nebraska Department of Agriculture has offered to assist in the identification of livestock, in addition to other services which can be found on their website, nda.nebraska.gov/resources.
Governor Ricketts has estimated the cost of rebuilding infrastructure destroyed by the storm at more than $400 million and the Nebraska Farm Bureau estimates the toll from lost crop and livestock produc-tion could top $1 billion. I will continue to advocate for federal assistance to overcome this disaster and my office is always available to help Nebraskans dealing with federal agencies.
The recovery from this historic storm will not be easy, but you are not alone. Nebraskans are known for their resilience and strong sense of community. Our response to this crisis will prove our ability to over-come adversity and thrive in the process. Please join me in praying for the wellbeing of our friends and neighbors as we recover, rebuild, and renew.