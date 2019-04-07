Winter is officially over and we will be seeing our trees and flowers blooming very soon. I would like to remind our community members about Overhanging Branches per City Ordinance §13-114. Trees need to be trimmed so that they are over ten (10) feet above Roadways and Alleys, and eight (8) feet above Sidewalks.
When looking at your trees, please consider that once they gain all their leaves they will become much heavier; if the are close now, with no leaves, they can quickly become a problem when they, “Leaf Out.”
I trust that pride in our community and cooperation with current City Ordinances will prevent necessary enforcement of excessive growth left for extended periods of time. Low hanging branches or excessive growth of bushes or trees, specifically in alleyways are a hazard to our waste management personnel and their equipment and can cause vision obstructions.
For questions or comments regarding Overhanging Branches, or other City Ordinances regarding Weeds, Animal Control, or Abandoned Vehicles, please contact Mark Cloyd, Special Services Officer, at the Chadron Police Department at (308) 432-0510.