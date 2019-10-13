The end of summer is almost here, and with that I’d like to remind our community members that City Ordinance §16-308 Recreational vehicles; storage was changed in December of 2016 in an effort to keep our roadways clear of trailers during the winter making snow removal easier.
We are once again asking our residents to assist in these efforts by removing the below listed vehicle types from City streets on November 1st and through March 31st of each year.
The following vehicle types are affected by City Ordinance §16-308:
Any motor vehicle or trailer designed and used as a travel trailer, camper, motor home, tent trailer, boat trailer, ATV/UTV trailer, snowmobile trailer, camping trailer, cargo trailer, trailer of any kind, or bus.
If you would like a complete copy of the City of Chadron City Ordinance(s) any would be happy to provide a copy or speak with you. You can also read them on line on the City’s website at; https://www.chadron-nebraska.com/268/Documents