The Chadron Police Department would like to request your assistance, in correcting Overhanging Branches per City Ordinances §13-114. We offer this friendly remember to trim branches encroaching on sidewalks, alleys and roadways early and on a regularly basis. Fall is a great time to trim trees.
Low hanging branches or excessive growth of bushes or trees, specifically in alleyways are a hazard to our waste management personnel and their equipment and can cause vision obstructions. (Ten (10) feet of a street or alley level, eight (8) feet of a sidewalk’s level) For our residents who may be unable to trim branches, trees or bushes, or may have difficulty mowing their lawn, due to scheduling or health issues, contact information for reasonable, fee-based, options can be made available to help accomplish these tasks, both on a one-time or scheduled basis.
For questions or comments regarding City Ordinances presented in this article, please contact the Chadron Police Department at (308) 432-0510.