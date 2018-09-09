Dear Editor,
Please ask state lawmakers, candidate or incumbent as well as local elected officials representing White River and Niobrara drainage communities in Nebraska and South Dakota, to support this opportunity to make public comment about the yellowcake mess at Crawford in the White River valley. If there is not enough interest, the Nuclear Regulatory Commission's Atomic Safety and Licensing Board may decide that the Sunday afternoon session will not convene. Oral statement requests must be mailed, faxed, or sent via email by 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (ET) on Monday, October 12, 2018.
I will be submitting my request, with enough interest the oral limited appearance session regarding the MEA ISR proceeding will be held on Sunday, October 28, 2018, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. MT, at the Scottsbluff Room, Chadron State College Student Center, 1000 Main Street, Chadron, Nebraska. Submissions requesting to speak at Chadron State College must be sent to: Administrative Judge G. Paul Bollwerk III, Atomic Safety and Licensing Board Panel, Mail Stop T-3A02, U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission, Washington, DC 20555-0001
Fax: (301) 415-5205 (verification (301) 415-5277).
Email: paul.bollwerk@nrc.gov and sarah.ladin@nrc.gov
Thank you in advance for ensuring the public gets heard concerning this uranium mine expansion process.
Nancy Kile,
Crawford