Dear Editor,
Early this morning I was watching and listening to a discussion on MSNBC where they were talking about the southern border. I’ll assume we all have some awareness of that issue. Anyway, one of the people mentioned that the president was sending 3,000 more troops to defend the border. And then there was quite a discussion.
And then one of them shouted vehemently, “That is not why those young men and women enlisted!”
That gave me pause. I looked down from the TV screen to the dog sleeping peacefully on my lap, took another sip of my coffee, and muttered back at the TV, “Huh?”
They were going on and on about the border issue, but I was still thinking about what the one guy had shouted out. I thought the reason they joined was to serve and defend their country. What other reason could there be? I will admit something here, though: Once you are in the military, you have a tendency to believe that once that uniform rests upon your shoulders, your primary reason for existing is to defend your country. They sort of teach you that.
So, the man on my TV yelled out that the young men and women did not enlist to defend the southern border. Yes, many politicians and others believe that our military should not be sent to defend our southern border. OK, I get that. But to say that you know these young men and women did not enlist to defend our southern border is really a bridge too far.
MSNBC morning show – are you reading this? I hope so, because here it comes: they enlisted to be in the military wherever the military is. There it is.
So, Mr. Political Man on my morning TV, leave them alone to do whatever it is they have to do, regard-less of what border it may be. They cannot be a part of your discussion. Before I went to Vietnam, the drill sergeants told me over and over: “Soldier, you are going over there to kill _____.” (Can’t use the word that was used then. It wasn’t very nice.) I did not question what they said for even a moment. And when I got to Vietnam, I did not question.
For many of us who served in the military, the question of why this or why that comes later in life when we sit peacefully with our dogs, our cups of coffee, and our memories, when the innocent and vulnerable temperament of youth has passed us by. That is the only time the question of why can rightfully be asked. And it may be a question that never finds an answer.
But when duty calls, you go, no questions asked.
Bruce Hoem,
Crawford