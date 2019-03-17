The following students entered this year's American Legion Auxiliary essay contest. Their essays, which address the topic of veteran homelessness, are reprinted here.
How can we address and prevent veteran homelessness?
By Jayrah Ngoi
According to the point-in-time count of the U.S Department of Veteran Affairs, in just one night in 2018, over 37,800 veterans experienced homelessness with over 23,300 going unsheltered. Many veterans become homeless because not only is it difficult to find a job, but the training and experience that they have cannot be applied to many jobs. You also need an address to be able to apply for a job but without a job it is very difficult to get a stable living situation. Although the amount of homeless veterans has decreased by almost 50% since 2010, there are still many veterans who don’t have stable living conditions and are struggling to attain them. Those veterans could use anybody’s help, even if it’s only one person.
How can we address this situation? For one, we can make it easier for them to survive on their own and be independent. We can open up schools that provide affordable or free college level education along with job training and housing. There are many veterans who didn’t get college education and therefore don’t have a very big variety of job options because of their lack of qualifications. These schools could give them a place to live, more job opportunities, and could maybe even help them acquire a bachelor or associate degree. With this, they would be able to get a job and eventually get back on their own two feet.
People like Kuneshia Casey are the type of people that can help prevent homelessness. Building communities and houses are a way to make sure that veterans don’t become homeless. These housing units could be open to people who have just returned home and it could give them and address to put on a job application. After a while of working, they will hopefully be able to afford renting a house where they can then leave space for other veterans.
There are many different ways that we would be able to address and prevent veteran homelessness. One factor that could become a problem is money. Solutions would probably be very expensive, but if everybody contributes and helps out, it will make a huge difference. Veterans made many sacrifices and risked their lives for our country. It is only fair that we try to help them out.
Addressing Veterans Homelessness
By Demiel Kelso
Veteran homelessness is a major problem in our country. This problem is difficult to address. It is very sad situation to think about, but to fix it first we must ask: How does veteran homelessness happen in the first place? There are multiple ways that this is caused. For starters, many veterans are disabled. For disabled people it can be hard work to find a job. When they are not able to work they are not able to make money and therefore cannot afford to pay bills or for a house to live in, causing homelessness.
Another way this is caused is mental health problems when returning from deployment. There is also things like substance abuse. One major factor is that when veterans return from deployment they do not have family to go back to and no other place to go, and therefore end up homeless. A way to solve, or at the very least help, this problem could be to assist veterans when planning their exit from the service. Volunteers could provide the struggling veterans with financial aid. This would be very supporting to the veterans in need.
Another possible way to help could be to set up support homes of some sort to veterans. These homes would be provided until the veterans are back on their feet and/or are able to find another place to live out their lives. This shelter could provide the struggling veterans with the necessities such as food, a place to sleep and medical attention. It could also provide luxury things like therapy to help with the mental trauma from combat, entertainment to keep them loving life, and access to enjoyable activities.
Another possibly easier way to help this problem would be to do things like soup kitchens for homeless people. Things like this would work with volunteers providing and serving soup, or other foods, for the ones that need it, free of cost. Things like this impact the community in a positive way by helping those in need, and giving volunteers a feel good reason to know that they are helping. Veteran homelessness cannot easily be solved right away but with simple small charities and good deeds it could be narrowed down greatly.
Prevent Veteran Homelessness
By Micaiah Fuller
Our Veterans are what make our country great. They are the reason why we have so many freedoms and equality rights. Yet we find them suffering, not just from the war, but in finances and making a living. Our veterans should not be found on the streets begging after all they have done for our country. This is a problem. They do some much for us, but in return, what have we done for them? What can we do for them?
Too many veterans are suffering from homelessness, when they should have the luxury all of us have. They are the ones that risked their lives for us. Many homeless shelters are packed with people, which leaves a lot of our veterans with no place to go. Our veterans are proud people, and they should be. A difficulty with that is, why would they ask us for help if they can survive a service in the military? To solve this problem I think veterans need there own homeless shelter, that will provide and help the veterans get back up on their own feet.
This shelter should provide all the basic needs and job applications and rides to places you need such as jobs. The shelter should have a public phone, so the veterans have a way of communication. Then once the veteran can afford a car and a home maybe s/he will help others. This shelter would help so many and give the veterans the life they deserve.
Another solution could be to let the financially unstable veterans or veterans without a place to go to stay on their base. I think this would be a great opportunity for them to stay with the people they are closest to and work. The base would provide food, shelter, clothes, warm and a job. Then once the veteran has enough money, s/he can give up his/her stop to another veteran in need. The veteran can then find a job and live a happy life. In the end I think this would benefit our veterans well, we should be able to give them the life they need when they would sacrifice everything for us.