Dear Editor,
All employees and families of the Nebraska National Forests & Grasslands join me to share a warm, heart-felt “Thank-you!” to all our communities for the caring and support shared with furloughed federal employees during the extended shutdown. It is gratifying and rewarding to live where people know and sincerely care about each other and do not hesitate to help, assist and look out for their neighbors.
We especially wish to thank all area churches, schools, financial institutions, mortgage lenders, businesses, food pantries, current and retired employees, the community-wide coordination efforts of the Northwest Community Action Partnership and any other entities or people who provided care and support. We are truly blessed to live in such a considerate and caring community. Thank-you!
Sincerely,
Jack L. Isaacs, Forest Supervisor
Nebraska National Forests & Grasslands