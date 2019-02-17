Dear Editor,
Last week wrapped up another season of basketball for the all the teams that participate in the Chadron Community Recreation league. On behalf of my daughters I just want to take a moment to say thank you to everyone that makes this possible. I would specifically like to say thanks to those businesses who sponsor teams and pay for jerseys or t-shirts. I would also like to thank both the PAC and Chadron Public Schools for providing gym space for the teams to practice and play. Another huge thanks is in order for all of the adults who volunteer their time to coach these kids teaching them not only fundamentals of the game but also the valuable life skills that team sports provide. Finally I feel a special debt of gratitude is owed to Mrs. Tina McClain and her entire family for organizing, scheduling, and officiating every weekend from December through January. We are blessed to live in a community that is willing to provide opportunities such as this for our kids.
Thanks again,
Mike Chesley,
Chadron