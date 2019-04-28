Dear Editor,
A huge thank you for the great event held Saturday, April 13, by Chadron State College students.
The college students (helping with The Big Event) who cleaned my storage building were so cheerful, enthusiastic and helpful “made my day” even though they had to shovel through a three-foot snow drivt to make it happen. Thanks to Dr. Shaunda French-Collins and Kelsey Brummels for a great job coordinating everything.
Good job. I look forward to what you do next year.
Rosemary Petersen,
Chadron