Dear Editor
T – Thankful for the generosity of the people and businesses
H – Helpful to those who can’t get out (80)
A – Answering the call to serve others (85)
N – Numbers of those dining in (75 plus volunteers)
K – Knowing we need someone to step up to Christmas Dinner
Y – You’re invited to accept the challenge
O – Our community needs your help, come forward
U – Utterly grateful to the C3 Community Church for the Thanksgiving Dinner preparation and serving with other community persons.
Closer to Home, another worthwhile community project, enjoyed a meal from the Thanksgiving Dinner food not used, on Dec. 5.
Many blessings to all those with giving hearts (money, time, information, love) this time of year. Merry Christmas and Happy New Year. Again a big thanks to Jason and his church for coming forward for the Thanksgiving meal, the merchants and people of Chadron for contributing to the needs of the meal as well as all volunteers helping with the meal. Thank you St. Patrick’s for the use of the facility to prepare and serve the Thanksgiving Dinner.
Peace and love,
Linda Yeradi