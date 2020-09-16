The census and districting

After the 2010 census, about 36,000 people were needed in each legislative district like. This time the polygon drawn on the map will have to contain over 39,000 people. Most of the large rural districts have not gained over 3,000 people in population in the last ten years. Most have lost population. The legislative district map will be re-drawn to account for this. Some senators will lose their current district altogether. Some will have their district grow in size to contain the needed population. Some districts will likely be moved to a different part of the state. In the end, there will be forty-nine new legislative districts. Some will look about the same, others will not.

My district (43) is already the largest district in the State. To put it in perspective, Sen. Megan Hunt’s district is six and half square miles in midtown Omaha. The 43rd District is seventeen thousand square miles. It is already bigger than a number of states and a third of the world’s nations, but it will have to grow even larger. To do that, neighboring districts will have to be dissolved and absorbed into others.

It is important we get this right because Nebraskans will live with the results for the next ten years until the 2030 census. The redistricting math problem is easy. The political process to make it happen is not. I promise to stand guard to make sure that rural Nebraskans are fairly represented no matter what.

